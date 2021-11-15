The National Police of Spain has alerted from your Twitter profile of a telephone hoax that many citizens are suffering. Some people They pretend to be Microsoft technical support telling the user that they have a virus on your computer and you need to take a few steps to fix the problem.

In addition, in that published warning, there are different users who claim that they have received at some point this call from the supposed technical service of the Redmond giant.

I just got that same call. Laughing at the situation that Microsoft calls me, they have hung up on me. It was a woman with a foreign accent. So I attest to the stay. #Nopiques – Juan Manuel Gamero (@jyrhumanes) November 15, 2021

How is that deceptive call

In the call that the National Police has given as an example, it begins with someone speaking in English and announcing that they are part of Microsoft. After a few seconds, he asks his interlocutor if he speaks Spanish. The potential victim says yes and they happen to a person who speaks our language although with an accent from another country and that supposedly it will indicate the steps to follow to eliminate the said virus from a Windows computer.

The person who speaks Spanish asks his potential victim to turn on the computer and promises that he will show him the errors he has. When the person says they have the computer on, they tell them to press the “hang up or lock” key on your computer.

🚨 ATTENTION If you receive a call like this, in which they are posing as the technical service of #Microsoft… NO WAY! #Nopiques pic.twitter.com/DJzdadWRg4 – National Police (@policia) November 14, 2021

The authorities do not specify how these criminals can contaminate a computer or steal money or information from the victim, but yes it must be said that this hook is not something new.

Microsoft technical support traditionally used as a hook

Already in 2018 Microsoft claimed that technical support scams had increased by 24% in 2017 (Over the previous year).

At the end of 2018 Javier Lacort told Engadget about the case of Aldara, who was supposedly called from Microsoft to give technical support, arguing that your router had been hacked. It was actually a phone scam that wanted you to install TeamViewer to control your computer and thus get your data and money.

Last February of this year, Microsoft again warned that the number of calls made on its behalf were growing, from the “technical services” to “help you fix your computer.”

Microsoft has said on several occasions that they will never proactively call us without us being the ones to start the communication. In that sense, they already indicated this in their guide: “Microsoft does not send email messages or make phone calls that you have not requested to request personal or financial information, or to provide technical support to repair the computer. Any communication with Microsoft should be initiated by you “.