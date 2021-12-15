On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand, Microsoft has released a documentary series called Power On: The Story of Xbox that reviews the history of the company from the first Xbox and how much it cost to convince the company management to make a game console, up to the recently released Xbox Series X | S. Going through intermediate generations like Xbox 360, a great success for Microsoft, but also a major headache due to the well-known red ring of death error. To commemorate this moment with some humor, Xbox has put up for sale posters of that fatal Xbox 360 error.

For those who are not familiar with the concept, it is a fairly common hardware error in the first Xbox 360 models for which the green ring on the console’s power button turned red and changed pattern to announce a fatal error of hardware overheating. It was quite a headache for the Microsoft of the time, who cost billions of dollars for the error, but this image managed to penetrate so much in the gaming community that it is still used when it comes to making memes about the heating of consoles. It is already part of the collective imagination.

The red ring of death is part of the history of Xbox and, its achievements, Microsoft also wanted to pay a small tribute by putting it up for sale a poster of the red ring of death. With a black background, the green Xbox logo in the center, the three ring segments in red and “Red Ring of Death” in capital letters below. What fan wouldn’t want this hanging on their living room wall? It is for sale for $ 24.99 through to Xbox website.

<br>

Fortunately, Microsoft did not repeat the overheating error in subsequent generations, including the new Xbox Series X | S that features a large central fan and good airflow. Designed to enjoy new generation games like Hellblade 2 or Starfield without noise or overheating.