If you have the Windows 11 user interface, you may have noticed that the outdated version of Windows Media Player already felt out of date. Microsoft noticed the same and went to work on a replacement for it.

In this way, they now present a new Media Player that will also replace the Groove Music application.

From Microsoft they designed a new multimedia player so that listening and viewing multimedia files is a more pleasant experience in Windows 11.

Since yesterday, the new Media Player for Windows 11 began to be implemented in all Windows Insiders of the Dev channel, which means that those who are in the beta channel will have to wait to be able to use it.

What does the new Microsoft Media Player offer us?

The new Media Player has a music library where you can find all the functions to be able to navigate and play music quickly, as well as create and manage playlists. You can also browse, manage and view your local video collection.

If your music collection is in Groove Music, you don’t have to worry as your playlists and library will automatically migrate to this new experience, according to Microsoft. Although all your content will appear automatically, you can also add folders manually to the player.

Playback view in this new app will include album art or artist images, which will appear in both full screen mode and mini player option.

With Media Player, accessibility was also optimized, with improved keyboard shortcuts and access key support for keyboard users and other assistive technologies.

For now, Microsoft’s Windows Media Player will continue to be available in Windows Tools.

Finally, the developers are willing to listen to user feedback to continue improving the playback experiences. Perhaps some functions of Windows Media Player could be rescued and added to the operation of the new application.