A few weeks ago we told you about the whiteboard renovation for Windows, both in interface and functions. However users have reported different problems with the app. This has forced Microsoft to withdraw the new version temporarily, and replace it with the old one.

Pen latency issue in Whiteboard forces Microsoft to backtrack

Since the launch of the new version, users have not stopped reporting problems with the app. On Reddit They comment that since the new update, the application is much more slow than before, it loses functions essential and it has bugs with animations by maximizing the window.

But this would not have led to the withdrawal of the new version. Apparently in Twitter report another problem that affects severely to the operation of the app. It is about the latency of the pen when using the application.

For those who do not understand it, with the concept «latency of the pen» we refer to the weather what happens between that screen receives a drawing of a digital pen and the application reflects that layout. This latency should be the most come down possible for the experience to be completely fluent, since otherwise hinders quite the experience.

In the case of the new Whiteboard the problem is that latency has increased so much so that it converts the application completely unusable in environments where a digital pen or pen is required, forcing users to use another app. As is evident this problem affects the great mostas this application is intended to be used with a digital pen and not with a mouse.

This would have totally happened unnoticed by Microsoft, since apparently the Whiteboard makers they did not know of these problems. As a solution temporary users will receive a upgrade to go back to the old application, while looking for a solution to existing problems with the new one.