These are being days of much celebration and remembrance of the past for the entire Xbox community. Not only has the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite reached the general public, but the company itself has wanted to commemorate the launch of its first video game console by Dwayne Johnson: The Rock.

Sarah Bond, head of Microsoft’s video game ecosystem, has commented in an interview with the portal GQ Magazine that Xbox Game Pass was originally going to be a video game rental service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

The executive commented that the change in focus to that of a service like the one we have today – similar to that of products like Netflix – was due to a change in the life cycle of video games. “Around 75% of the profits from a game used to be made during the first two months after it was released … today it is spread over two years.”

Bond has also explained that the team was met with some resistance when approaching the idea of ​​this service to the distributors, because they believed that would cause the securities present in it to be devalued. The team had to start experimenting with the service with older titles to convince them that this would not be the case.

Microsoft reveals Xbox Game Pass was originally going to be a video game rental service

It is very interesting to learn new details about the ins and outs and difficulties that Microsoft and the Xbox team had to face in order to be able to give birth to what is today the largest video game service in the industry. Now that you’ve landed on the right foot, we hope your future will only bring us more and more joys — and more video games.