The Xbox Series S looks like a console for traveling. And Microsoft just revealed the suitcase designed for Xbox Series S, which is undoubtedly incredible. With its compact size and fully digital library, the Xbox Series S seems like an ideal take-anywhere console. The suitcase designed for the limited edition Xbox Series S also has a design inspired by the small Microsoft console. The console, a remote control and a screen fit perfectly inside the suitcase.

It’s a great design, but it has a slight problem: for now only available as an Xbox contest prize Australia and New Zealand. Hopefully the suitcase designed for the Xbox Series S ends up having a wider release.

Suitcase designed for the Xbox Series S

The competition is offered as part of a promotion for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has just been released on Xbox Series X | S, which represents the first time the series is available on console. The game’s launch has raised a lot of hype, and it’s even available on Xbox Game Pass, which might encourage players to give it a shot they might not otherwise be interested in. The game offers players the ability to fly around the world without leaving home.

For those planning a trip or two, the suitcase designed for the Xbox Series S seems like the perfect option. This suitcase would be the Perfect addition to the Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator. This latest item also started as a promotional item, but Microsoft will release it later this year after strong demand.