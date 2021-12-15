We are in the middle of the week and the beginning of the month, something that is always linked to a new cumulative update of Windows. It’s Patch Tuesday and this time Microsoft has released an update for different versions of Windows 10 and that comes associated with the KB5008212 patch.

It can be downloaded by all those who have any of the compatible versions of Windows 10, specifically for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004), Windows 10 October 2020 Update (20H2), Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) and Windows 10 November 2021 Update (21H2). These teams will be able to download a series of builds with the following improvements and fixes.

For almost all versions of Windows 10

These updates all come associated with the same patch: the Build 19041.1415, 19042.1415, 19043.1415 and 19044.1415 respectively with the KB5008212 patch for Windows 10 2004, 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2. A unification in a single patch possible as these three versions of Windows 10 use the same basic build and all get the exact same updates. These are the improvements it brings:

This update improves the quality of the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install updates from Microsoft.

This update contains various security enhancements for internal operating system functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

What’s more different faults are still present. One of them is a problem related to the Edge browser or problems with new installations.

Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or a custom ISO image may have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed with this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when creating custom offline media or ISO images by embedding this update in the image without first installing the Independent Servicing Stack (SSU) update released on March 29, 2021 or later.

On the other hand, after installing the update of June 21, 2021 (KB5003690), some devices cannot install new updates, such as the one of July 6, 2021 (KB5004945) or later updates. You will receive the “PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING” error message.

After installing this update, when connecting to devices in an untrusted domain using Remote Desktop, the connections may not be authenticated when using smart card authentication. You may receive the message “Your credentials did not work. The credentials that were used to connect to [nombre del dispositivo] they did not work. Please enter new credentials. “And” Login attempt failed “in red.

These updates can be downloaded via Windows update while the update with the KB5006670 patch can be downloaded manually from this link.

