Microsoft has released build 22489.1000 for Windows 11 within the Dev Channel **. Preparing the improvements that should arrive in autumn 2022, this Build focuses on correcting errors, although in the process it adds functions and improvements that we are now beginning to review.

Build 22489.1000 arrives a week later than Build 22483 and adds for example the “Your Microsoft account” section in which to access information in relation to our Microsoft account, improvements in the use of DNS or allowing the operation of Windows Sandbox on computers with ARM64 processors.





New page Your Microsoft account





They are adding a new page in “Settings” called “Your Microsoft Account” which will give quick access to information related to Microsoft account directly in Settings in Windows 11. Provides information related to your Microsoft account, including your Microsoft 365 subscriptions, links to order history, payment details, and Microsoft Rewards. They are starting to roll it out to a small set of users, so you may not see this page right away.

Is it so extending DNS function over HTTPS in Windows 11 when adding support for designated resolver discovery, details below. They are releasing new SDK and NuGet packages for developers with this build.

when adding support for designated resolver discovery, details below. They are releasing new SDK and NuGet packages for developers with this build.

Over time they plan to improve the Microsoft account settings page based on Feedback Hub feedback through Online Service Experience Packs. These Online Service Experience Packs work in a similar way to Windows Feature Experience Packs, allowing you to perform Windows updates outside of major operating system updates. The difference between the two is that Windows Feature Experience Packs can offer extensive enhancements in multiple areas of Windows, while Online Service Experience Packs focus on providing enhancements for a specific experience, such as the new settings page for your Microsoft account.

Changes and improvements

Have added support for Discovery of Designated Resolvers , which allows Windows to discover the encrypted DNS settings of a DNS resolver known only by its IP address.

To improve consistency, they have updated the name of the Connect app to now be "Wireless Display". This app is a Feature On Demand (FOD) and can be enabled by going to Settings> Applications> Optional Features> Add Optional Feature.

They are dividing “Applications and Features” in Settings into two pages under Applications, “Installed Applications” and “Advanced Application Settings”.

Windows Sandbox now works on ARM64 PC

On the Taskbar application icons on secondary monitors should now be drawn more reliably instead of being blank.

An explorer.exe crash that sometimes occurred when using the floating desktop context menu was stopped on the Taskbar.

In the Taskbar, we fixed an explorer.exe crash that sometimes occurred when closing the desktop drop-down menu.

File Explorer can now be pinned to Quick Access when a drive is right-clicked in File Explorer.

when a drive is right-clicked in File Explorer. Context menu launch performance has been improved .

. Made some fixes to help improve the reliability of explorer.exe when using File Explorer.

Closing windows in Task View should look better.

They have worked on fixing an issue that caused the application window to flicker when resizing certain applications in recent versions of the Dev Channel.

Fixed an issue that caused the setup will fail in certain cases after going to Windows Update .

. Added missing space in search results when searching for touch keyboard settings.

Fixes a settings crash when trying to customize options in wheel settings.

If animations are disabled, dismissing a notification with the X will no longer have an animation.

Fixed an issue that caused Media controls will not appear in Quick Settings sometimes when music was playing recently. The use of hardware media keys is also believed to have affected.

The tooltip for the Wi-Fi option in Quick Settings should no longer move to the top of the screen.





Fixed an issue that caused the Processes tab in Task Manager to be blank at times **. This is also believed to be the same root cause causing UAC to open very slowly recently.

Fixed an issue that Xbox Game Pass games could not be installed with error 0x00000001.

Addresses an issue where get-winevent in PowerShell failed with an InvalidOperationException (Issue # 60740).

A high impact mousocoreworker.exe crash has been mitigated in the latest builds.

An attempt has been made to improve the layout of the text in the notification buttons in cases where there is both an icon and a text.

The application Get Started will no longer crash if the Tips app has been uninstalled .

. Fixed an issue that caused some devices to check for errors with SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCPTION when upgraded in previous builds.

An underlying change was made to help address an issue that was causing some users to see an unexpected “bad image” error message dialog box during startup.

Known issues

In this compilation Links to Windows Update, Recovery and For Developers appear on the main Settings page Windows Update. You will need to click Windows Update a second time to check for updates. The Recovery and For Developers links should not appear in Windows Update in settings. These issues will be fixed in a future release.

Users updating builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO they may receive the following warning message : The build you are trying to install has Flight Signed. To continue with the installation, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, restart your PC and try the update again. Some users may experience reduced sleep and screen timeouts. They are investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and idle times could have on power consumption.

: The build you are trying to install has Flight Signed. To continue with the installation, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, restart your PC and try the update again. Some users may experience reduced sleep and screen timeouts. They are investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and idle times could have on power consumption.

In some cases, you may not be able to enter text when using Search from the start or the taskbar. If you experience the problem, press WIN + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box, then close it.

Trying to rename items on the desktop does not work correctly in this build. It should work if you open File Explorer, navigate to the Desktop folder, and try renaming it from there.

Taskbar will sometimes flicker when changing input methods .

. They are working on a problem that caused a tooltip to appear in an unexpected location after hovering over the corner of the taskbar.

After clicking the search icon on the taskbar, the search panel may not open. If this happens, restart the “Windows Explorer” process and reopen the search panel.

They are investigating reports from Insiders that the volume and brightness sliders are not displaying correctly in Quick Settings.

If you belong to the Dev Channel within the Insider Program with Windows 11, you can download the update by going the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”.

Via | Microsoft