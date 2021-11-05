Behind the controversial bug whereby due to an expired certificate, some apps and features have stopped working in Windows 11, Microsoft has published today an update that solves this issue. Of course, users who are in the stable channel must expect a little more (or at least officially).
KB5008295 fixes issues in Windows 11, but only for Insider
Unfortunately this update has only been released on channels Beta and Release Preview Windows 11. That is, to get this update we must be linked to the Insider program. In case you don’t want to join Insider and need install this update, we leave you the downloadable update in this article:
This is list of changes official released by Microsoft with this update:
- We have fixed a known issue that may prevent some users from opening or using certain built-in Windows applications or parts of some built-in applications. This issue occurs because of a Microsoft digital certificate that expired on October 31, 2021. This issue might affect the following applications:
- Cuts.
- Touch keyboard, voice typing and emoji panel.
- Input Method Editor User Interface (IME UI).
- Introduction and Recommendations.
- We’ve fixed a known issue that prevents the Start menu and Settings app from opening as expected (in S mode only).