Behind the controversial bug whereby due to an expired certificate, some apps and features have stopped working in Windows 11, Microsoft has published today an update that solves this issue. Of course, users who are in the stable channel must expect a little more (or at least officially).

KB5008295 fixes issues in Windows 11, but only for Insider

Unfortunately this update has only been released on channels Beta and Release Preview Windows 11. That is, to get this update we must be linked to the Insider program. In case you don’t want to join Insider and need install this update, we leave you the downloadable update in this article:

Update for Windows 11 (x64): KB5008295

Update for Windows 11 (ARM64): KB5008295

This is list of changes official released by Microsoft with this update: