After a long journey, everything indicates that now yes Microsoft you’re ready to say goodbye to Windows 7. The company confirmed in recent days when support will end for versions of said operating system that still continue to receive updates.

Many will wonder if the Redmond had not finished with support for Windows 7. The answer is yes and no. In early 2020, Microsoft announced that it would not launch new updates for said operating system, in a decision that mainly affected home users.

But despite this end of the cycle, the firm continued to provide technical support to companies and organizations that still use Windows 7 as their main software platform. For this there is a program called ESU, acronym in English for Extended Security Update, or Extended Security Update. As its name suggests, its role is to continue providing patches for critical vulnerabilities that can be detected in the OS.

However, it will also be time for the beneficiaries of this proposal to say goodbye. In a recently released update on his blog, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 7 SP1 and Windows 7 Pro (For Embedded Systems) They will soon enter their third and final year of extended support. In both cases, the ESU program will end on January 10, 2023.

Microsoft puts the final nail in the coffin of Windows 7

With the confirmation of the definitive retirement date for Windows 7, Microsoft will leave behind one of its most successful operating systems. Bear in mind that when the ESU program is no longer compatible with the OS, they will have passed almost 14 years since its launch.

In addition, it should be noted that the practicality and stability of the operating system have made it one of the most used in state organizations internationally. To this day, many countries still depend on Windows 7 in the offices of their main administrations. For this reason it is not a minor detail that those of Redmond confirm in advance the final farewell date.

From now on, companies and organizations that use this operating system will have to seriously consider making the leap to a newer one. By logic, the balance should tip in favor of Windows 10, taking into account that its support is until 2025 for all regular users, and could be extended for special cases, as happened with Windows 7.