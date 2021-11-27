In Mexico, a Microsoft analysis showed that 95% of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) considered that the pandemic accelerated their digital transformation process; however, in companies with fewer employees the evolution is slightly lower.

In addition, according to said study published in September 2021, 91% of Mexican SMEs suffered a drop in their income due to the health crisis; however, in those who resorted to technology, an improvement in their situation is already perceived.

Micro and small companies opted for the acquisition and exchange of portable computing equipment.

Midsize companies preferred to invest in video calling software and cloud storage.

With these data, it is clear that the future of SMEs is digital. Technology enables their structures and processes, making them more resilient to face crises. Therefore, the adoption of technological solutions is essential to prevail.

In the market there are technological tools for any need and almost for all budgets; even so, there are companies that do not have enough flow to accelerate their digital transformation.

The Microsoft study also reflects that during the pandemic only 40% of SMEs that acquired technology did not resort to rely on external financing.