Microsoft’s negotiations included exclusive iOS games on xCloud, shortcuts for each of the games, and much more.

Microsoft is very interested in taking off their streaming gaming service xCloud, which they have taken to all the platforms they have been able to. Of course, the Apple ecosystem was not going to be an exception and, although Microsoft had to scrap the idea of ​​creating a native xCloud app for iOS due to App Store rules., a new report indicates that those of Redmond were trying to negotiate with those of Cupertino to make it happen. This negotiation included exclusive iPhone games on xCloud.

A new report made by The Verge made from discoveries of e-mails between the two companies thus seems to confirm it. As described in the emails, Microsoft would have tried to negotiate Apple’s rules on its App Store in a number of ways, which were ineffective for what the Redmond wanted to achieve with their xCloud service. For this reason, despite the fact that Microsoft launched a beta application for its service on iOS in February 2020, it was removed from the App Store in August of the same year due to the rules of the store.

The rules of the App Store are quite clear

As described by Apple in the rules of its App Store, no application within the App Store can act as an alternative to it. Apple will only allow video game streaming applications if they are released in individual applications. To this, Lori wright, head of business development at Xbox, responded to several members of the App Store that “We believe that the issues outlined here will create frustration and confusion for customers, resulting in an inferior experience on Apple devices relative to the equivalent experience on all other platforms.“.

Microsoft even came up with the idea of ​​releasing each game on the App Store in the form of shortcuts. Thus, each of the titles would have its own page within the App Store, but when downloading this it would redirect to the Xbox Game Pass application. Of course, Apple also refused this. Xbox even tried to seduce Apple by creating exclusive titles for iPhone and iPad, only available in the App Store, which did not excite the Cupertino too much.

Unfortunately, Microsoft proposed a version of xCloud that did not meet our App Store review guidelines, specifically the requirement to use in-app purchases to unlock additional features or functionality within an app.

Of course, today you can play in xCloud from your iPhone or iPad, but you will have to use the service from Safari and not from a native application as Microsoft had originally planned. The rules of the App Store are quite explicit in some sections and it is not the first time that a company has problems with Apple for the same reason; for example, the famous case of Epic Games vs. Manzana.

Related topics: Microsoft

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe