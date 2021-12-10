Cryptocurrency startup Palm NFT Studio announced on Thursday a $ 27 million Series B fundraiser led by Microsoft’s M12 venture fund. Palm NFT, co-founded by ConsenSys founder and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, provides strategic and technical services for creators to build NFT markets.

Other major sponsors include Griffin Gaming Partners, RRE, Third Kind Venture Capital, Sfermion, LAO, Warner Bros. and SK Inc.

According to the company’s statement, the proceeds will allow the team to expand Palm NFT Studio’s technology platform and offer it to third parties seeking to deploy NFT projects in movies, games, music and art with regulatory compliance and environmental sustainability.l.

Dan Heyman, Co-Founder and CEO of Palm NFT Studio, believes that “within three years, most NFTs will be given away”, and added:

“We envision programs that profitably coin millions of NFTs; social objects that connect communities, drive engagement, and reward true fans. We are grateful that incredible partners like M12 share that vision.”

Palm NFT Studio co-created the Palm Network, an Ethereum sidechain that allows users to establish NFTs.. Any NFT made on the Palm Network or the Ethereum mainnet can be bridged from the Ethereum mainnet to the Palm Network sidechain or vice versa, according to the company.

As new members of the board, M12 also released a statement welcoming Palm NFT to its portfolio and noting its focus on sustainability:

“The company and third parties have conducted tests showing that the Palm Network requires less compute and subsequent power to execute transactions than proof-of-work chains. The Palm Network also has a carbon tax built into its bridge configuration. , which requires you to pay when you use the resources of the main network “.

Since its launch earlier this year, Palm NFT Studio has collaborated with DC Comics to launch an NFT collection of tokenized comic book covers, and has worked with Damien Hirst to launch The Currency collection.

Keep reading: