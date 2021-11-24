Microsoft launched a virtual museum with milestones, failures and fun facts from Xbox

Microsoft launched the Xbox 20 Years Museum, a virtual space to learn about the history of the company, its milestones and failures.

20 Years of Xbox Museum: Learn about the history of the console, the company and all its projects

The museum of Xbox is it availabe on-line and can be accessed for free with or without user registration from Xbox Live (Of course, it is best to register to find surprises). The platform opens a map with a timeline that goes from the birth of its first console to the present, and marks all the milestones of the company, which includes successes such as game integration on-line with X360, the launch of Halo Combat Evolved and failures like death rings on X360 or the unsuccessful attempt to Microsoft to get Nintendo in 2000.

In total, there are 132 moments in the history of Xbox divided into several segments that can be viewed without the need to register the user Xbox Live, with videos documenting information about Original xbox, X360, XOne, Series X | S, franchises like Halo, Gears of war, announced projects and much more. However, the most interesting thing appears if we register our user, with details of our statistics in the consoles of Microsoft and some of his video games.

This kind of virtual spaces like the museum of the 20 years of Xbox became popular in the pandemic, with companies like Return Digital that recreated a stand of E3 totally free in Steam, with curiosities, secrets and satires that characterize them so that users do not miss the experience of “visiting them at E3 2020”, while events such as Argentina Game Show They turned to virtuality with a platform where you could enjoy music, meet famous people, interact with stands and much more.

