Cyberpunk 2077 has been, since launch, one of the most criticized games, this mainly due to the technical section of its versions of previous generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). For this reason, many people could decide to wait until they fixed all these errors to acquire the new title CD Projekt Red, a Polish company known for being responsible for The Witcher saga.

Now we have known, thanks to an error from Microsoft itself, that this title could come to Xbox Game Pass. This is not entirely confirmed, but with the evidence we have we could say that it is very possible that it will be launched on the service in the near future.

Cloud Gaming gives the key

A few days ago we learned that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service was officially available on Xbox brand consoles (Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One). This news came after many users of the Xbox beta program could test it for a while on their consoles. To celebrate this launch, Microsoft released a very brief promotional trailer, but users have been able to get something clear from it.

When you start to analyze each frame of this trailer you may find that Cyberpunk 2077 appears at a certain point. To be more specific, in second 18 of the trailer a tiny fragment appears that seems to be gameplay of this title. This can mean a lot of things, but most likely Cyberpunk 2077 will end up coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming months. This would be a very good move by the Polish company, as it will allow undecided users to be able to play their game, and buy it later if they see fit.

For now we will have to wait until Microsoft confirms or denies this rumor, but everything seems to point in this direction. Besides this, they may be saving this title for when the next-gen patches hit the game., a situation in which we will have to wait a while for its official confirmation. This patch, as well as other free add-ons, are set to be released during the next year 2022, after they were delayed again.