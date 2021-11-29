A group of companies led by the cloud and open source collaboration platform Nextcloud has filed a formal complaint against Microsoft with the European Union (EU) for anti-competitive behavior By including programs like OneDrive and Teams in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The claim of the Coalition for Equal Conditions is reminiscent of the situation that Microsoft had to face in the late 1990s. Back then, those in Redmond were targeted by regulators for integrating the Internet Explorer browser into their operating system.

Now, Microsoft would be favoring their own products and services over those of the competition – without a technical advantage – thanks to a movement of self-preference. And while this is not illegal under EU law, if a company abuses its dominant position in the market it may be breaking the law.

Microsoft and its dominant position in the market

Credit: Microsoft

According NextcloudMicrosoft is once again using its dominant position to harm competition by blocking their access to the market. This has allowed Redmond to achieve a market share of the 66% in the EU. Local suppliers, for their part, have experienced a drop in the 26% to 16%.

“This is quite similar to what Microsoft did when it killed the competition in the browser market, halting almost all browser innovations for more than a decade. Copy an innovator’s product, combine it with your own dominant product, and eliminate its business, then stop innovating. “ Karlitschek, CEO and Founder of Nextloud

The CEO and founder of Nextloud, Frank Karlitschek, remarks that this scenario driven by Microsoft is detrimental to both the consumer and the market. Therefore, the intention of the complaint is to ask the EU antitrust authorities to they provide fair rules of the game.

The coalition led by the open source file hosting service Nextcloud is made up of several organizations. Among them the European DIGITAL SME Alliance, which represents 20,000 SMEs; the Document Foundation, the organization behind OpenOffice, and the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE).

Recently Microsoft has also received similar complaints. Slack made a presentation to the European Union for the integration of Teams with Office. This move by Redmond has resulted in an overwhelming and rapid growth of users on their business communication platform.