On Hypertextual We’ve previously talked about how Microsoft has made it harder to switch from the default web browser in Windows 11. This mission has a single objective: force you to use Edge. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most conflictive points of the new operating system of the Redmond firm, since this obsession unnecessarily dirties the user experience.

In addition, Edge ends up unfairly becoming an instrument of bad publicity. As we have already commented on other occasions, it is an excellent web browser and the least it needs is for the public to reject it because its developers refuse to understand that there is a line that they should not cross. But at Microsoft they continue with this crusade, and in recent days they decided to block EdgeDeflector.

With the release of Windows 11 Build 22000.346 to the Windows Insider program – the same one that marks the return of the blue background to the BSoD – the Redmond blocked redirection of links microsoft-edge: //. This means that applications can no longer bypass them to prevent certain sections of the operating system from continuing to force you to use Edge, such as the dashboard. widgets, to mention an example.

EdgeDeflector, the new victim of Microsoft’s obsession with forcing you to use Edge

EdgeDeflector is an application that intercepted microsoft-edge: // links and converted them to conventional https: // to open them in the web browser set as the default. In this way, users avoided relying on Edge for specific Windows 11 functions that did not respect the choice of another. browser as preferred.

In the most recent update of its OS for the Beta and Preview channels of Windows Insider, Microsoft chose to block this possibility. Since Redmond they have not provided real explanations as to why they made this determination. At change list from the development version of Windows 11 they simply posted the following:

We fixed an issue where operating system functions could be incorrectly redirected when microsoft-edge bindings were invoked:

According to a statement provided to The Verge On the subject, Microsoft stated: “Windows openly enables applications and services on its platform, including various web browsers. At the same time, Windows also offers certain end-to-end client experiences on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. The experience Search from the taskbar is an example of an end-to-end experience that is not designed to be redirected. When we notice a bad redirect, we fix it. “

Browsers explore alternative pathways in Windows 11

It is a shame that Microsoft sees fit to maintain this position, which is clearly unpopular with the public. Let’s keep in mind that in Windows 11, users must individually choose which browser they want to use for eleven different types of files or links; when previously choosing a default software was much easier (although not without its tricks).

Some browsers They have already decided to take the bull by the antlers. Mozilla, for example, includes an option in Firefox that allows you to choose it as the default with just one click. However, this option is available only in the version of the software that is downloaded from the official website; the variant that appears in the Microsoft Store arrives without this possibility. For its part, Brave now supports the microsoft-edge link scheme: // so users don’t need to install apps like EdgeDeflector.

It will be necessary to see how this story continues. For now, in Redmond they have chosen the most unpleasant way to force the adoption of Edge, in a completely unnecessary behavior.