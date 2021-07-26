For a few years now, Xbox has shown great support for the independent games sector, now being a fundamental part of its last conference at E3 2021, for example. One of those independent developers, the creators of the promising Raplaced, have had a chance to talk about his work with Microsoft.

«The most important part of the association for us is that Microsoft really cares about the independent market«, Assures the co-founder of Sad Cat Studio, Igor Gritsay (via Twinfinite). “Otherwise, well, there would be a lot fewer games on all platforms. They really give small studios the opportunity to produce something and provide marketing awareness to people. I’d say for independent studios, I can’t even think of a scam because provide funding and marketing reach«.

Regarding more specific agreements with Microsoft, such as arrival on Xbox Game Pass on launch dayAs is the case with Replaced, Gritsay says it “allows more people to get to know the game and actually play it.” The creative uses as an example that player who visits the store, sees an interesting game that costs 30 or 60 dollars, but instead of buying it, he puts it on his wish list to wait for it to drop, but ends up forgetting about the game. “With Game Pass, however, you just have to press a button and install,” says Gritsay.

The downside to this type of release on a subscription service like Xbox Game Pass is that “sometimes the possible downside to this is that,“ people can be too full of games and therefore each game receives less attention. Still, equally, it’s an opportunity for those games to shine. In other situations, they could otherwise be drowned out by thousands of other games. Game Pass allows us and many other developers to deliver our project to the people. Also, from what I heard, Game Pass also increases sales, But we’ll see that! In short, it is a win-win situation.

Replaced was announced during E3 2021 and is scheduled to launch next year 2022 for Xbox Series X | S and PC. Check out his amazing action packed pixelart trailer.