Microsoft ’s new operating system has a severe problem with start menu searches, since not even changing the browser Windows 11 allows us to search with a search engine other than Edge.

Since Windows 11 came out there is a recurring complaint among users about the default applications.

As we saw with Windows 10, the operating system itself always sets its services as predefined, thus being Microsoft Edge the browser that we have on the computer as standard.

Luckily this can be changed (otherwise it would be illegal due to a monopoly issue) and as users we can customize the applications we want to run. The problem is that Microsoft is cheating.

Although we can change the default browser to Chrome or Firefox, for example, there is a part of the operating system that continues to use Edge regardless of our preferences. That place is the Start Menu, where the search engine is always Edge.

As the only solution for Edge to take care of these searches, some developers have launched applications that block Edge in order to work with each user’s preferred search engine.

And this is where Microsoft’s mess comes in: it’s loading them up. As they explain in The Verge, the EdgeDeflector application that dodged Edge when using the Start Menu search engine is now blocked by the company itself.

The EdgeDeflector crash first appeared in a preview version of Windows 11 last week. And although the lock initially seemed like a bug, Microsoft has now confirmed that this move will also reach all users Windows 11 in an update.

In this way, Microsoft has decided on its own to prevent app developers from touching searches for this part of the operating system, which are now restricted to the Edge browser.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

Different companies have already shown their dissatisfaction, such as Mozilla, who has volunteered to bridge the gap between the OS and the browsers.

The problem is that Microsoft does not want to bend its arm. We’ll see how all this ends, but it looks bad.