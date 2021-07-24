While some players may be concerned, Microsoft Flight Simulator will look great on Xbox Series S. With only three days of launch, we have been able to see a good number of advances of Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Windows Central is one of the means that has shown the operation of the game on consoles. In their preview, they have highlighted the differences between the Xbox Series X and Series S versions.

Windows Central noted in its review that both consoles left them constantly in awe. As reported, players should have no doubtsWell, Microsoft Flight Simulator will look great on Xbox Series S, even though it will undoubtedly look much better on its older sister.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will look great on Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X | S managed to deliver 30 FPS performance with Microsoft Flight Simulator, offering visual effects of a very high level. The two consoles offer a very complete experience even if the game is so demanding on PC. However, there are apparently notable differences between the two consoles. In addition to the obvious resolution change between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X manages to deliver an experience at the level of a high-end PC.

Atomicrops and other games now available on Xbox Game Pass

While Microsoft Flight Simulator will look great on Xbox Series S, the results on this console are mixed, largely dependent on the geographic features of the location, weather conditions, and other variables. In addition to the resolution drop, there were a few points where this game could easily pass as Xbox Series X. However, the satellite images and foliage sometimes appear excessively hazy in some locations, especially at low altitudes in crowded areas.