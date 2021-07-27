Asobo Studio’s flagship simulation game Microsoft Flight Simulator was long asked to make its way to Microsoft consoles as those who did not own a decent PC could not enjoy this excellent game. Today, the day has passed and what many had been waiting for comes true, Microsoft Flight Simulator makes its official arrival to the new generation of Xbox Series X | S consoles, now available for download.

Through its official count From Twitter, Microsoft Flight Simulator has released the news for everyone, available now to download and play through direct purchase and Xbox Game Pass. Notably, you will need to download a 27GB release patch, so you will have to wait a moment before you can enjoy the skies.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for Xbox Series X | S

📻: MSFS, cleared for take-off, runway X | S.

✈️: Cleared for takeoff runway X | S, MSFS. Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available to play on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Game Pass. Read about all the new features here:https://t.co/hTLP3K8ktc#MicrosoftFlightSimulator #Xbox – Microsoft Flight Simulator (@MSFSofficial) July 27, 2021

Microsoft Flight Simulator will have new features on Xbox for first-time pilots

Jointly, in Xbox Wire They have made a very complete article where they explain all the main features of the game, in order to introduce us to all the news in this version. Microsoft Flight Simulator has received mostly positive reviews from the press, and thanks to this, it has generated a high expectation for playing it on the new consoles when its arrival was reported.

If you want to experience the game one hundred percent with all the content, remember that you can also buy the different versions of the title in the Microsoft Store. In addition to the standard, there are also the Deluxe and Premium Deluxe available, which provide access to a greater selection of handcrafted airplanes and airports.

Microsoft Xbox Electric Volt Controller Custom Mapping: Master the controller by customizing the button mapping. * Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headphone jack.

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Technology: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on compatible consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. *

In Focus: Hit your targets with a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and rear, and enjoy a new hybrid crosshead for a more precise, yet just as familiar experience.

Last updated on 2021-04-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.