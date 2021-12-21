It was not a matter of overheating, as was believed at the time

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox company, it published for free on YouTube and other video platforms ‘Power On: The Story of Xbox’, a documentary series that takes a journey from the origins of the first Microsoft console to the launch of Xbox Series X | S has end of last year. Not only are they good documentaries, they also deal with a part of the company’s history that many users did not even know about, such as Nintendo’s failed purchase attempt or the huge amount of money that the company had to invest to fix the problem of the three. Xbox 360 red lights. 15 years later, Xbox finally reveals the motif for the “Red Ring of Death”, apart from turning it into a wall poster.

At the end of 2005, Microsoft succeeded in launching Xbox 360, its second console, with a large catalog of exclusive launch games and a renewed commitment to services with Xbox Live at the helm, but joy did not last long at Microsoft. A few months, many consoles began to crash showing the well-known “red ring of death” error which left Xbox 360 totally unusable. Back then in Xbox had no idea where the problem could come from and the production lines did not stop making consoles. The incidence rate became 90% and parts were being shipped with the same factory errors because what was causing the problem was unknown. until it was decided to close the production line until I found out what was going wrong.

So Todd Holmdahl, Xbox’s head of hardware development at the time, decided to put his heart and soul into finding out what was behind the Xbox 360 red light problem. He finally figured it out, and it was not a problem of overheating by maximum temperature, as was believed at the time, the connectors of the main chip of the console broke with sudden changes in temperature. “” All of these people loved to play video games, so they would turn this thing on and off, and when it was turned on and off, there were all kinds of stresses, “says Holmdahl.

Once the problem was detected, not only did it have to be solved and the production line started up again, it was necessary to take a step forward for the user and bear the shipping and repair costs of all affected consoles. It wasn’t going to be cheap, though. It was a problem that almost overwhelmed Xbox, said Peter Moore, head of the brand at the time. If it wasn’t for credibility, it would be for money. “When we analyze the cost of repairs, the lost sales that we take into account, we had a $ 1.15 billion problem“.

Gears of War 6 will take a long time to arrive and this is why

The good news is that Steve Ballmer, Microsoft’s president at the time, gave the go-ahead and Xbox was able to get the fixes underway. Increased the warranty by two years to all Xbox 360 consoles and maintained its policy of free repairs, without tests or questions, until 2011.

Related topics: Xbox

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe