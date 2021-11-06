If you use Windows, Microsoft’s operating system, it is quite likely that you also use their cloud storage system, known as OneDrive. And it is that, the synchronization it offers with PCs is one of the best that exists, offering the possibility of uploading all files and documents on said platform to have them available at any time.

Until now, OneDrive was natively integrated with Windows 10 and Windows 11, while users who were on an earlier version of the operating system, including Windows 8.1, Windows 8 and Windows 7, had the possibility to install their corresponding desktop application for free. With it, files and folders could be easily synchronized, but it seems that very soon Microsoft will stop allowing it, forcing users to update their operating systems.

Microsoft Announces End of Support for OneDrive for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

As we mentioned, through a new statement on your blog from Microsoft have made effective Support end dates for the OneDrive desktop app, currently available for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1.

Specifically, as of January 1, 2022, Microsoft will stop releasing new updates to its desktop app for these versions of Windows, being exposed to security risks and without receiving possible news. Nevertheless, The most difficult point comes from March 1, 2022, the date on which files, documents and photos will no longer be able to synchronize with OneDrive from the app.

When this happens, users who want to continue using Microsoft OneDrive on their computers will have two options: upgrade to one of the new Windows 10 or Windows 11 (taking into account that the PC is compatible), or use the web version of OneDrive instead of the desktop app. However, for users who choose this last option, it is important to note that document uploads and downloads must be done manually.

