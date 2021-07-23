Although the change of the engine from EdgeHTML to Chromium was highly criticized by much of the community, the truth is that time is giving the reason to those of Redmond. And it is that today’s Microsoft Edge has little or nothing to envy the previous browser.

The advantages of suspending lashes

One of the many features that came with the move to Chromium was the eyelash suspension. A feature that consists of pausing the scripts of a certain page when we have not accessed it for a long time and later resuming it when clicking on it.

And is that if you look at the data offered by the company, thanks to the suspension of tabs, Microsoft Edge is capable of reduce RAM memory consumption by 26% and in a 29% CPU usage compared to a normal eyelash. A saving of resources that as usual is also translated into a lower battery consumption.

For now only in Microsoft Edge Canary

However, and despite the fact that this function has been with us for a long time, the company wants us all to know its benefits. That is why, as the colleague has indicated Leo Varela, the Redmond have introduced in Microsoft Edge Canary in the preview of the tabs a new card with which the resources saved while the tab was suspended.

Despite the fact that, as we have said previously, the tab suspension has been available in the browser for some time, the information about saving resources for now is only available in Microsoft Edge Canary. What do you think of this news? Do you think users know the resources they save by using Microsoft Edge to encourage them to use the browser?