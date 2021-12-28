It’s funny how Microsoft does not stop adding characteristics to Microsoft Edge. Some features tools such as Collections or vertical Tabs, and others that have generated great controversy as an option of Buy now and pay later. Now Microsoft adds a new feature, and it is a new games panel.

Microsoft is testing a new dashboard for instant games in Microsoft Edge

Thanks to a Reddit user, u / Leopeva64-2, we now know that Microsoft is trying to implement a new games panel instant in your browser. It is a new function that seems to come disabled by default, an understandable choice due to the controversies to activate new browser options by default.

In this panel we will find a list of games, which many of them are from MSN Games. These games are divided into different categories: Microsoft Classics, Arcade, Board & Cards, Puzzle, Sports, Casual, etc. Clicking on any game will open a new tab with the game in question.

While this option should be available in Microsoft Edge Dev, apparently not available for all users. This makes us suspect that it is a launch A / B, that is, a controlled launch only for some users to receive one more feedback personalized.