In search of improving the experience for users in its Edge browser, Microsoft plans to add a couple of new features to it: a price tracker and one option that will help users to easily change their passwords if they are leaked online.

According to the company, the price tracking feature will be available soon and is designed to keep track of the products that the user has recently viewed and alert them to price changes.

“This function will be integrated into the browser, so you only need to use it as you normally would, and Microsoft Edge will let you know if any of the items you have recently viewed have changed in price“, Explain. Liat Ben-Zur, a Microsoft executive who works on the company’s “Modern Life” initiative.

It is not yet clear how Microsoft will handle the privacy issue regarding the tracking that its browser will do of the searches that users make, but since the company usually offers a series of controls focused on privacy in Edge, surely in this case they will have similar options.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Turnaround: Ford and GM enter the chip business

On the other hand, regarding the function that will facilitate the updating of passwords when they are filtered, Edge already monitors the filtered passwords -when the user allows it- and You will soon have the option to navigate directly to the password change page of a site, when there is a leak or vulnerability in it, in order to protect the account and user data. In this case, Edge will create a new, unique and secure password.

“The easy upgrade will only be available on a limited number of sites to start with, but we will work diligently to expand this list in the coming months,” explained Ben-Zur.