We have already commented how the Microsoft Edge team does not rest. Sometimes with hits like Collections and other times with wrong ideas. This time the idea comes from Google Chrome and it is Edge that takes advantage of this feature to incorporate it into the browser, now we can manually type passwords in Edge.

Edit and add passwords manually in Microsoft Edge

The ability to remember passwords is something very comfortable since it allows us to access all our passwords on any device. But, there are times when the browser of the Redmond giant does not collect the information correctly and now we can enter it manually. In this way, the problems with those stubborn passwords or specific errors are over.

It all started during the month of November. Back then the people of Neowin reported this new functionality in Chrome Canary. Now, from the hand of our reader Leo Varela we get the news that Edge is implementing it.

In the case of Microsoft Edge, it is not necessary to activate any experimental function in the browser so that we can test it. Of course, you must be on version 99.0.1124.0 or higher to be able to enjoy this new function.

In recent months, Microsoft has been working to bring Edge Canary’s features on a par with those of Google Chrome. In November, the Canary version enabled tabbed search by default and in December, the option to require authentication to auto-complete content was enabled in Edge Dev for Android.

Microsoft Edge Canary It is three versions ahead of the stable channel and with the new versions arriving every four weeks on the stable channel, we won’t have to wait long for us to enjoy this new addition to the Canary channel. We’ll see if the Redmond giant catches up with all the news.