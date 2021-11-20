After upgrade to Chrome 96 by Google, now it is the turn of Microsoft Edge from receiving version 96 to the stable channel. As usual, the difference in updates between Chrome and Edge is barely days, something that is not observed in other browsers based on Chromium.

Microsoft Edge 96: Improvements in PDF reader and IE mode, Math Solver and much more

This version does not include too many changes at the level of user characteristics, but changes more oriented to company already improve the functioning browser. Among the most notable changes is the incorporation of Math Solver to Edge. This feature helps us solve our problems mathematicians without resorting to other applications.

There are also improvements in the pdf reader, where now we can use the highlighter freely in PDFs that are protected or scanned. At IE mode, form data and additional HTTP headers will now be exchanged between both browsers for better experience of use.

Support is also added for Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET), what does it give us security additional while browsing the internet. This feature is only available on processors Intel 11th generation and Zen 3. It will also notify us if we are visiting a website counterfeit with a similar URL, a practice called typosquatting or URL hijacking.

Finally, this version, like all those released each month, contains corrections of mistakes, security bugs patched and new politics for business, among others. We offer you a more in-depth list of changes in the article of the Microsoft Edge 96 beta.