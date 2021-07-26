As is often the case, news about Microsoft Edge Canary have the identity seal of Leo Varela. A reader with a unique eye to detect the novelties present in Microsoft Edge and its flags. You have now detected what’s new in tab preview in the browser, and also present in Chrome.

Microsoft Edge debuts a new tab preview

One of the things that worked, and very well, in Microsoft Edge based on EdgeHTML it was the tab preview. Hovering over a tab displayed the content of that tab as a content preview. This is one of the features that were lost with the switch to Chromium and that very soon they could be back.

Microsoft has been working on previews for a long time and they have about seven different options. Four of them have been discovered by Leo Varela and show a more logical content distribution. The title of the web is distributed in the upper part and in the lower part the page is reported. In the central part we have the content preview image.

In addition, as indicated by Leo in the comments animations are different in this new flag. So it seems that we can finally enjoy previews in Microsoft Edge. For the moment this flag It is available in Microsoft Edge Canary but we expect it to advance in development to other Microsoft Edge builds very soon.