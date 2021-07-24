Microsoft Edge debuts a new design for the new tab page

This morning while we were doing our homework Microsoft Rewards we have detected a change when it comes to seeing how the news is presented in the Nueva Pestaña area. Before, they all appeared caked without any criteria and now we see a much more organized design. We are going to see the most significant changes in the New Tab area.

Discover the new news design on the New Tab page

In Microsoft Edge we can choose different New Tab settings: Focused, Inspiring, Informative or personalized. Each of these modes allows us to have a different arrangement of the most frequent sites and news information from MSN when we scroll.

However, the truth is that the news was simply displayed in a series of rectangles or squares. Now, MSN is evolving. We can already react to the news and now it is displayed on this page in Outstanding news and on the other hand the normal feed in the center.

As you can see, the part on the left is occupied by the different sections. This way we can move to the different sections to get to know exclusively what interests us. A slight improvement in the news area that radically improves usability.

It seems that finally the different Microsoft teams begin to coordinate and offer joint solutions. We will see if MSN continues to evolve to offer a viable alternative to Google News worldwide. Meanwhile, if you cannot see the new New Tab experience, wait for the full deployment and we hope that it will be available to all users very soon.