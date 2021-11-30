It seems that Microsoft is not very convinced with its new operating system or that they are very afraid that people will get homesick, since users only have 10 days to back down once they have installed Windows 11.

This is nothing new but now that windows 11 has come to light and it has started to reach millions of customers around the world, we thought it best to remind you that you have very little time to think about whether you like W11 better than W10.

As is common with Microsoft operating systems, customers may decide to revert to the old OS once they have upgraded, either because they don’t like the new one, because they are not satisfied with the new interface, or because they simply prefer systems with the smell of smell. classic.

What is new is the time we have to back down: just 10 days.

Those who upgraded from Windows 7 or 8.1 to Windows 10 7 years ago had 30 days of grace to test the operating system and revert to the previous version if they just don’t feel comfortable with the new system.

In other words, Microsoft has reduced the rollback grace period from 30 days with Windows 10, to just 10 days with Windows 11.

Once that time has elapsed, when you go to the Recovery options screen (look for it in Settings), Return to previous OS option will be grayed out. And the only way to get back to Windows 10 at that point is to completely reinstall the operating system on the PC.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

The obvious problem here is that by reducing the rollback period, those who upgrade to Windows 11 and were happy at first may later regret finding bugs and other serious errors. And, by the time they find out, it is very possible that they can no longer do anything.

So, if you’re nervous about migrating to Windows 11 and that very short trial period, what you can do is a backup image of your Windows 10 installation before upgrading.