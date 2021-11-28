Microsoft Defender is the only free antivirus solution to receive perfect scores for protection, performance, and usability.

Long ago it was absolutely essential to have a valid license from some antivirus program on our computer and although the free solutions got us out of some trouble, it was mandatory to have a paid license from a popular antivirus company in those days.

However, things changed with the arrival of Windows 10, and it is that it incorporates a dedicated antivirus totally free with the license and not only does it work well, but it is also one of the best antivirus on the market making it not necessary to have another separate antivirus license.

And the latest report from AV-TEST, an independent Security Institute that performs various tests to rank antivirus programs based on performance and security, ranks it among the best on the market, and it’s free on top of it.

In the latest evaluation of antivirus programs they place Windows 10 Home at the top, along with other security programs from various vendors such as Norton or Kaspersky.

In the report that you can consult at this link, They not only tried Microsoft Defender, but also many other offers highly recognized by users such as Avast, Kaspersky, Bitdefender or McAfee, among others.

However Microsoft Defender in Windows 10 has received perfect scores for protection, performance and usability, very on par with many other antivirus offers but that are paid.

For these tests, each of the security products can end up obtaining a maximum of six points in each of the aforementioned categories of protection, performance and usability.

That is why Microsoft Defender has received 18 points and has been declared as one of the best security solutions for Windows 10 and also for Windows 11.

