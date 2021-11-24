For many years, Xbox has established an achievement system that has always been praised by users, both for its visibility and for the importance it ends up having for those “competitive” players of all the titles they play.

Following the success of these achievements, PlayStation tried to create its own version of the Xbox achievements with the trophies, obtaining a platinum trophy for completing all the achievements of a title. Well, in the latest podcast of Iron lords, director of project management at Xbox, the possibility has been dropped that in the future a platinum trophy could be implemented on Xbox.

Microsoft could create a platinum trophy on Xbox in the future

When Xbox gamers complete a video game at 100%, the only distinction they receive is that they manage to complete 1,000g. However, PlayStation users receive a platinum trophy that differs from the rest of the trophies, and it seems that Microsoft is considering including a similar system.

We have definitely heard that comment. The achievements are interesting because everyone plays differently. So we thought about how to reward people for playing the way they want and the games they want. This is a balance and it is an area on which we have received feedback. There is nothing to announce today, but it is something that we have in mind for the future

For now, it looks like we’ll have to wait to see a platinum trophy on xbox, but it is already an option that seems that the Redmond offices are not ruled out for the future.