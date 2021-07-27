Day by day we continue to discover new things related to Windows 11. The Redmond giant is releasing small doses of information so that we better know the future of your next operating system. Among other things we now know that the LTSC (Long Term Service Channel) versions will also be present in Windows 11.

Windows 11 will also offer LTSC versions

Last month, Microsoft officially announced Windows 11 and that it will launch in the fall. The new operating system incorporates an updated interface and a new service model. The operating system will be updated, but it is not a significant revision of the entire operating system.

One of the main advantages for IT professionals is that Windows 11 will have one major update per year which can be kept for 36 months. This is a process easier to manageBut one thing Microsoft hasn’t explained is whether the LTSC, or the long-term maintenance channel, would also move into the new iteration of the operating system.

And it’s an important question, as Microsoft typically pushes customers away from LTSC unless it is absolutely critical that the operating system is out of date. These would be critical or key equipment such as medical equipment or those used in factories. We can also include in this select group the devices that are disconnected from the Internet or intranets. These would be the candidates for LTSC versions. Microsoft has indicated in a round of questions the future of LTSC with Windows 11.

“We have announced that the next Windows LTSC will be built on the basis of Windows 10 version 21H2, and yes, it will be a 5-year support life cycle. We can expect the next LTSC * after * Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 to be based on Windows 11. And it will also maintain 5-year support. However, that will take place in 3 years or so, so anything can happen in that time frame. If you need to use this type of version for a longer period, we recommend that you upgrade to Windows 10 IoT LTSC »

It is important to note the caveat that Windows 11 LTSC build won’t arrive for three years, at least. From here we can interpret that this means that the new operating system should have a branch of this style, but we cannot assure it until a few years from now when we see the actual availability of it.