The war between Google and Microsoft continues after a brief period of truce. This time it’s the Redmond giant who wants attack the productivity of Google Chromebooks. Microsoft now suggests Chromebook users go to the Office website.

Goodbye to Office on Chromebooks

People often associate that Chromebooks only work with web pages. But nevertheless, the platform also has apps designed to work offline, even if they are based on web technologies.

Microsoft has long offered a complete suite of Office applications for ChromeOS. But since WindowsUnited report that recently the company has been directing users to Office.com instead of using the apps available for ChromeOS. The message seems very clear about it:

This version of the Office application is no longer supported. For the latest and best experience with this device, go to Office.com

This should not be a problem as online applications are practically identical. However, if there is a significant difference, to use Office.com it may be necessary to have a Microsoft 365 subscription on ChromeOS. For its part, the applications of the office suite in Chrome, can be used for free.

This shows a change in trend and it would force users of Chromebook devices to go to the cashier and purchase a Microsoft 365 subscription. Given the increase in sales of ChromeOS, this move by the Redmond giant is understandable.

The goal for Microsoft is monetize that huge number of users and that if they want to use their office suite, be it paying the subscription. On Windows or Mac Office Online it is free but, given the return to the old ways between Microsoft and Google, this change would not be surprising.