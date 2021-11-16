

Microsoft plans to update Windows 11 to block a solution that has allowed users to open the Start menu search results in a non-Edge browser. This was initially achieved by EdgeDeflector, an application that allows you to bypass some of the built-in browser restrictions within the operating system itself found in Windows 10 and 11. Before this week, companies like Mozilla and Brave had planned to implement similar workarounds to allow users to open results in their respective browsers in the start menu, but now they won’t be able to do so.

At first it seemed that Microsoft had mistakenly prevented people from choosing another browser. However, he recently confirmed that he had done it voluntarily.

“Windows openly enables applications and services on your platform, including various web browsers“said a Microsoft spokesperson.” At the same time, Windows also offers certain end-to-end client experiences in both Windows 10 and Windows 11, the search experience from the taskbar is an example of an end-to-end experience. to the extreme that it is not designed to be redirected. When we noticed an incorrect redirect, we issued a solution. “

Daniel Aleksandersen, the developer of EdgeDeflector, was quick to criticize the move. “These are no longer the actions of an attentive company that cares about its product,” he said in a blog post. “Microsoft is not a good administrator of the Windows operating system. They are prioritizing ads, packages, and service subscriptions over their users’ productivity. ” have joined other authors such as the developers of Mozilla Firefox.