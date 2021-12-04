In Windows 11 it is a drudgery to change the default browser. It looks like Microsoft is going to fix the matter. So much trouble to, in the end, go back to what we had in Windows 10 …

Sometimes it is difficult to understand the decisions of large companies. Especially since, from the beginning, you know they’ll end up going back to where they started.

Microsoft changed (for the worse) how to choose the default browser in Windows 11. He knew criticism would rain on him, but he still pushed on.

Everything to, in the end, turn back and go back to the same method as Windows 10. So much fuss for nothing?

In recent days Microsoft has generated controversy for its insistence that you install its Edge browser, if you are using Chrome.

With messages like Edge uses the same engine as Chrome, but with “Microsoft’s most trusted“, or what “Chrome is a 2008 browser“.

Too makes it more difficult in Windows 11 to change the default browser, which on new installations of Windows, is Edge.

In Windows 10 you just have to select the browser you want to use as default, but in Windows 11 you have to select it extension by extension: HTTP, HTTPS, .HTML, and .HTM. Much slower and heavier.

But now Microsoft is backtracking, because as programmer Rafael Rivera has discovered, the latest build of Windows 11 includes a button to choose browser, and automatically assign it to all extensions. Come on, as in Windows 10 … You can see it in the opening photo of the news.

Microsoft has confirmed the change to The Verge: “In Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 released on the Dev Channel on Wednesday, we have simplified the ability to set the default browser“.

And remarks: “Through the Windows Insider Program you will continue to see how we try new things based on customer feedback and testing“.



It’s great for Microsoft to listen to customers. So I take the opportunity: Could you add the option to show all open windows in the Windows 11 taskbar, instead of forcibly grouping them?

It is very annoying, and it makes you waste a lot, a lot of time and energy if you use a monitor and mouse.