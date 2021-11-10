For now, the new laptop and the new operating system will only be available to schools.

Microsoft has a thorn in it: it can’t get into schools at the level it would like. Chromebooks win the game, but here is the counterattack: the cheap Surface Laptop SE and the new Windows 11 SE operating system, designed to compete with ChromeOS.

If Microsoft has not been able to compete with Chromebooks so far, it is because it has done the wrong thing. Their laptops were too expensive, and Windows 10 S it was a Windows only with the Windows Store apps, where many that students use were missing.

Windows 11 SE, leaked a few days ago, is a different proposal, closer to ChromeOS. It is optimized for use cloud applications like Office, Teams or Edge, and automatically saves all data to OneDrive.

But unlike Chrome OS, Microsoft will allow working in offline mode with local storage, and use rival apps like Zoom, Chrome or Google Drive, because you know that many institutes have them integrated into their study programs.

Windows 11 SE introduce some changes thought for increase productivity in class.

Apps run full screen when opened, and multi-window views have been limited to avoid distractions. Too widgets are gone.

And unlike Windows 10 S, you can install apps from any source.

This new operating system focused on schools will come installed in a cheap new laptop, that it will only cost $ 249.

Microsoft is launching a base model, the Surface Laptop SE, but brands like Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo, and Positivo will launch their own.

It is a simple laptop with a plastic casing, 11.6-inch screen and resolution 1,366 x 768 pixels.

Will have an Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processor with 4GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage.

The laptop also features a 1 Mpx (720P) front camera for video calls and online classes, a single USB-A port, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Enough for educational tasks, and little else. Being a low-power laptop, the battery will last 16 hours.

As we say, these cheap Windows 11 SE laptops will be sold for a price that will be around 250 or 300 euros, but only schools can buy them. And for now, only in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.

They will be available early next year.