Microsoft and the RAE will make your computer speak Spanish with AI

Microsoft and the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language (RAE) will work together to make your devices speak Spanish correctly, we will tell you how they will do it.

This Tuesday the agreement between the RAE, represented by President Santiago Muñoz, and Microsoft, through Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft Spain.

The agreement establishes the use of Spanish Language and Artificial Intelligence Project (LEIA) for the services of Microsoft excuse me Outlook, Teams, and Office. With Artificial Intelligence, the RAE and Microsoft they will make your devices speak Spanish correctly.

The RAE LEIA Project, aims to teach the devices to use Spanish correctly and will facilitate the learning of the software through artificial intelligence.

This means that the RAE will make available to Microsoft, all the data of the Dictionary of the Spanish Language, which includes 375,000 data sets, to be used by all applications, such as spell checking, grammar and machine translation tools.

Microsoft will use the thousands of data from the RAE to train the algorithms behind the functions of writing, correction and translation, for the proper use of the Spanish language. Microsoft aims to avoid language biases and improve all company services, including real-time transcription in Microsoft Teams.

For Microsoft, this is a breakthrough in the search for parity between software and human speech. Artificial Intelligence will allow the contextual understanding that gives meaning to a certain expression in human communication.

“Now it is not about speed but about quality in the process, and that it can be translated correctly,” said the president of Microsoft in Spain.