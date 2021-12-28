The folding mobiles They are here to stay and have shown a permanent evolution from those first rather clunky models that hit the market a few years ago. And although they still have a lot to perfect, manufacturers are excited about eye-catching and interesting proposals for the future; in the case of Microsoft Y Samsung, the next generations of their foldables could arrive with a triple folding screen system.

In recent days, the patents registered by both companies that could be implemented in their folding mobile phones came to light. They are strikingly similar designs that put the focus on the incorporation of a double hinge, so that the three segments of the panel can be adapted to different uses according to need.

In the case of Microsoft, Windows Central He explains that his patent was publicly known last week but whose registration dates from June 2020. In it you can see an illustration of what the hypothetical smartphone would look like with its triple folding screen. The aforementioned report mentions that the idea of ​​the Redmond firm is not illogical and would solve some of the great problems that the two generations of the company have presented up to now. Surface Duo.

Recall that the two foldable Android phones that Microsoft has launched have had to face several problems. The first version suffered not only from its outdated hardware, but also from its non-optimized software and sky-high price. However, the fact that the user could not interact in any way with the mobile without opening it, did not favor the user experience.

The Surface Duo 2 It amended several bugs of its predecessor and included a screen curvature at the height of the crease to view notifications. However, so far it has not been a success either.

Image: Windows Central

Therefore, the use of a double hinge would serve not only to extend the interaction surface when the three panels are aligned; it would also allow one to always be uncovered when they are closed. This would also explain why the hinges would be unidirectional and not bidirectional, as in current models.

Samsung would also experiment with its future folding mobiles

As we mentioned at the beginning, Microsoft and Samsung share a vision for the future of folding phones. LetsGoDigital published in recent days that the South Korean company also patented a design with a double hinge and three folding screen sections. They have even been encouraged to unofficially baptize him as the “Galaxy Tri-Fold”.

What is striking in this case is that the documentation would also have leaked several of the characteristics of the supposed phone. It is mentioned in this case that it could come with both the fingerprint reader and the front camera under the screen; and also with triple rear camera, HDMI connector and support for S-Pen.

Just as a third section of the screen would make sense in Microsoft’s plans for its folding phones, the same would happen with Samsung. Recall that the Galaxy Z Fold line already has an internal folding screen and an external panel for when the smartphone is closed. Hence, the new design could be the basis of an evolution for this family, with logical adaptations.

Image: LetsGoDigital

However, just because both companies have basically patented the same idea does not mean that we will see them in action immediately. This occurs in the folding mobile segment as in any other field of consumer electronics. In addition, in the hypothetical case that there are plans to bring this form factor to the market, there are still several problems to solve.

The first – and the most obvious – has to do with the dimensions of the device. The double hinge and the Z-type fold would make the mobiles are considerably thicker and heavier than those that exist today. Therefore, the challenge will be to make these folding mobiles visually appealing and versatile enough to please the public. And in the order of the software there will also be several points to improve; If Android has not yet been taken advantage of on smartphones with a single fold, adding one more will mean a quota of extra complexity. We will see if Android 12L is capable of providing the necessary answers.