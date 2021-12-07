A report announces that Microsoft and Google are working on changes to the clipboard in Edge and Chrome browsers. Say goodbye to the way of making “Copy Paste”

“Copy and Paste” is one of the most common actions that we perform on a computer, however, it seems that changes are coming, and they are probably more than welcome among users. Microsoft works with Google to integrate a function called “Pickling Clipboard”To browsers Edge and Chrome.

Chrome and Edge clipboard is renewed

The idea of Pickling Clipboard would improve the clipboard capabilities of Edge and Chrome, so that a wide variety of files can be copied and pasted: this would be essential for users who work with apps and platforms in browsers, and would greatly facilitate the tasks of uploading and sharing files of all kinds.

How would the new clipboard work? Microsoft and Google? Basically it would be the same clipboard as always, but with an important change: by clicking with the mouse or using the keyboard shortcuts, you can copy + paste numerous files that today are impossible to manage in that way.

Most importantly, according to the Windows Insider source, Microsoft promises that the data that is copied and pasted will be protected with security standards and it will be guaranteed that there will be no corruption or loss of data in the process.

There is no release date for the clipboard refresh in browsers, but a report from Chrome Platform Status indicates that the function could reach Chrome 98 and Edge 98.

Changes in Microsoft and Google platforms and browsers

In recent months, both Microsoft What Google announced numerous changes to their platforms and web browsers. Chrome, for example, added a long list of changes with the arrival of Chrome 92 last July, and one of the most interesting aimed at blocking incognito tabs with Face ID, Touch ID or access code on all smartphones with ios.

