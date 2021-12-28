The Redmond giant seems to have a patent to create tablets or mobiles with three folding screens, a trend that seems to be beginning to be studied by technology companies.

A patent granted to Microsoft suggests that the company is studying the possibility of making a new Surface device with two hinges, in a line similar to the Samsung concept that we brought you yesterday.

While Microsoft released its latest dual-screen phone, the Surface Duo 2, last September, this new patent suggests that it is looking to go beyond the traditional two-hinge folding design, which would tie together three separate displays.

The patent was granted on December 23, despite having been presented last year, so we are facing a last minute news and that could mark the future of the already next 2022.

Like Samsung’s similar concept, the three screens would theoretically combine to form a single, gigantic tablet screen.

But nevertheless, the real advantage of this design is that the displays could be stacked on top of each other, reducing the overall size of a multi-panel device.

This would be possible thanks to the pivoting hinges, that would allow the main screen to remain on the outside of the device, like the Huawei Mate X. This will make the phone quite thick, but could offer the screen real estate of a tablet.

Of course, unlike Samsung’s patent application, It does not have details on the position of the circuit boards, sensors or cameras.

As always, patents are not a concrete indicator that a product is really on the way. But if history is of any use Microsoft eventually entered the folding industry in 2019, two years after its original patents were discovered in 2017.

We already know what the first protection case for a folding mobile with a flexible screen will be like, a design of the Spigen case for the Galaxy Fold. Read: Teams debuts end-to-end encrypted calls

And the fact that Samsung is toying with similar ideas suggests that this could be a possible future for our foldable phones.

While a foldable phone with three screens is useful in theory, bringing it to life seems like something that is not going to be easy. But whoever succeeds will take a good part of the mobile market.