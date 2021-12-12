Fable became on its own merits one of the most iconic Xbox franchises during the Xbox 360 generation, forming part of the top of the company along with sagas such as Gears of War, Halo or Forza Motorsport. Even so, after a few years with certain problems in its next installment, Lionhead, the studio in charge of the franchise, was closed by Microsoft.

Now, several years later, we have learned from the Redmond company itself that closing Lionhead was a mistake. These statements have been made by Shannon Loftis, who was General Manager of Global Games Publishing at the time of closing the study, through the sixth episode of “Power on: The Story of Xbox” (via IGN).

Microsoft admits that closing Lionhead was a mistake

Loftis assures that «one of the biggest mistakes we learned from in the past was Lionhead«. The manager assures that the relationship with the studio was fantastic after the first installment of the franchise, which led to its acquisition in 2006. However, after the departure of Fable 2 and the arrival of Kinect, the first bump emerged in the relationship, which eventually led to the closure in 2016.

We acquired Lionhead in 2006 and closed it in 2016. A couple of years later we reflected on that experience. What did we learn and how could we not repeat our mistakes? We learned that by acquiring a studio your job is to help them speed up the way they do their work, not speed up what you do. I wish Lionhead were still a viable studio.

Therefore, It seems clear that the company thinks that closing Lionhead was a mistake that still weighs on the company. However, the closure of this study was the first stone for what the company is today, which has a range of first party studies that no one would have imagined in 2016.