Microsoft adds more than 70 classic to backward compatible video games to celebrate 20 years of the original Xbox

Microsoft celebrates 20 years of Xbox original with the relaunch of more than 70 classic video games to enjoy through backwards compatibility with improvements in resolution and, in some cases, with support for FPS Boost to increase the frames per second.
These are all the classic Xbox video games that you can play with backward compatibility
Among the classic video games of Xbox to play with backwards compatibility are Star Wars Jedi Outcast, Red Dead Revolver, Max payne, FEAR, among many others. In total, there are 76 titles accessible in Xbox Series X | S. Next the complete list:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia +
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- EAR
- EAR 2: Project Origin
- EAR 3
- EAR Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. Dc universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Kaloki X Outpost
- Quake Arena Arcade
- AW – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- River
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords