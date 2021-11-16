Microsoft adds more than 70 classic to backward compatible video games to celebrate 20 years of the original Xbox

Microsoft adds more than 70 classic video games to its list of backwards compatible to celebrate 20 years of the original Xbox.

Microsoft celebrates 20 years of Xbox original with the relaunch of more than 70 classic video games to enjoy through backwards compatibility with improvements in resolution and, in some cases, with support for FPS Boost to increase the frames per second.

These are all the classic Xbox video games that you can play with backward compatibility

Among the classic video games of Xbox to play with backwards compatibility are Star Wars Jedi Outcast, Red Dead Revolver, Max payne, FEAR, among many others. In total, there are 76 titles accessible in Xbox Series X | S. Next the complete list:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia +

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

EAR

EAR 2: Project Origin

EAR 3

EAR Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. Dc universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Kaloki X Outpost

Quake Arena Arcade

AW – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

River

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

