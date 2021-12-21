How Microsoft has changed in recent years … We have gone from seeing how Microsoft sold the majority of its advertising business to AOL to buy an AT&T advertising marketplace. It is clear that Microsoft has seen potential in Xandr and he wants to resume his advertising business.

Microsoft today announced that it will acquire Xandr, a global advertising marketplace, from AT&T. With this acquisition, AT&T believes that Microsoft and Xandr can shape the digital ad market of the future. The current offering complements Microsoft’s current advertising offering. Xandr will help Microsoft accelerate the delivery of digital advertising and retail media solutions for the web.

Xandr, a key piece in Microsoft’s strategy

“Microsoft’s shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative through a global advertising market makes it a perfect fit for Xandr. We look forward to using our innovative platform to help accelerate Microsoft’s retail media and digital advertising capabilities. “said Xandr Executive Vice President and CEO Mike Welch.

“With the talent and technology of Xandr, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions, shaping the digital advertising market of tomorrow into one that respects the privacy preferences of consumers, understands the relationships of consumers. publishers with consumers and help advertisers meet their goals »said Mikhail Parakhin, President of Microsoft Web Experiences.

In reality, Microsoft was one of the main customers of this AT&T company and with this purchase they save costs in the long run. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced the renewal of a global contract with Xandr. Expanding your use of this company’s sales platform, Monetize, and its Global Offering Evangelism relationship with Xandr. Microsoft too increased your marketing spend running through Xandr’s Invest DSP and expanded the demand platform for Microsoft Audience Network to bid on the Xandr Marketplace.

Remember that Microsoft has a lot of presence on generalist websites like Microsoft News, MSN and Outlook.com, LinkedIn and many more. With them Microsoft will use Xandr technology solutions to connect its audiences more directly with advertisers through demand for video and multichannel solutions.