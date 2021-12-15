“I would have preferred it red,” he said. Mario sandoval, chef of Coque, to the director of the Michelin guides, Gwendal Poullenec upon receiving the green star, the award that rewards work in sustainability. There have not been three stars. Not for Coque, not for Enjoyment, not for Ricard Camarena.

Only 11 Spanish restaurants can boast of having the highest distinction of the Michelin Guide 2022, which was presented today in Valencia. It is the same number from the 2019 guide, when Dani Garcia He received the highest award, only to renounce it a few months later –the Amos Gazebo took its place in 2020–. And it is light years away from the 30 that France has.

Curiously, despite this sit-in, which did not sit well with some of those responsible for the Guide, García has been the protagonist again at a gala in which two stars have been awarded to his Smoked Room restaurant, located inside Leña, in the same space occupied by the late Santceloni.

They also receive two stars Amelia (Donostia), Voro (Canyamel, Mallorca) and Iván Cerdeño (Toledo). In total, Spain already has 33 two-star restaurants Michelin.

Meteor shower

The guide has been immobile in its highest distinction, but not in the distribution of new first stars, which is the largest that is remembered. It is never usually over twenty and this year 27 have been distributed, 42% more than last year, when there were 19.

As usual, Michelin seems to be especially generous with award-winning chef restaurants. In this sense, the stars are not surprising (although it is still striking how quickly they have been awarded). Of that, the restaurant that Quique Dacosta opened this year at the Ritz hotel in Madrid; or the ones that the Asturian Marcos Granda, owner of the already starred Clos and Skina, who gets two new stars for Ayalga Y Nintai..

More striking is the star of Nublo, in Haro (La Rioja), the ex-Mugaritz project Miguel Cano which opened its doors only a few months ago. Or the macaron for Quimbaya (Madrid), where its chef Edwyn Rodriguez can boast of having the first star in Europe to hang a restaurant with Colombian cuisine.

It does not surprise, but it comforts many, who Lera, the restaurant in the small Zamorano town of Castroverde de Campos, has finally obtained the star after more than a decade in the pools. Your chef, Luis Lera, it has gotten the biggest ovation of the night.

It seems that, now, Michelin is beginning to bet decisively on rural restaurants. This year, there are few stars in big cities, and many surprises in smaller towns: in addition to Lera and Nublo, Coto de Quevedo (Torre de Juan Abad, Ciudad Real), Versatile (Zarza de Granadilla, Cáceres), Atalaya (Alcossebre, Castellón), Ayalga (Ribadesella, Asturias) or Garena (Dima, Vizcaya).

By territories, the residents of the host city can rejoice, Valencia, which adds three new stars –Fierro, Kaido Sushi Bar and Lienzo–; Santander –which adds two stars for the Casona del Judío and Serbal–; and Tenerife, with two other top stars –El Rincón de Juan Carlos, whose chef interrupted the parade of stars to dedicate the award to the island of La Palma, and Nub–.

Throughout Catalonia, However, this year there is only one new macaron, that of Atempo (Barcelona) and in Andalusia, the largest community in Spain, only two: Cañabota (Seville) and Nintai (Marbella).

These are all new first stars, in alphabetical order:

Alejandro Serrano (Miranda de Ebro

Arrels (Sagunt)

Watchtower (Alcossebre)

Atempo (Barcelona)

Auga e Sal (Santiago de Compostela)

Ayalga (Ribadesella)

Cañabota (Seville)

Casona del Judío (Santander)

Coto de Quevedo (Juan Abad Tower)

Deessa (Madrid)

The Corner of Juan Carlos (Adeje – Tenerife)

El Serbal (Santander)

Fierro (Valencia)

Garena (Dima)

Kaido Sushi Bar (Valencia)

La Gaia (Eivissa / Ibiza)

Lera (Castroverde de Campos)

Canvas (Valencia)

Ment by Óscar Calleja (Salamanca)

Nintai (Marbella)

Nub (Adeje – Tenerife)

Nublo (Haro)

Peix & Brases (Dénia)

Poems by Hermanos Padrón (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – Gran Canaria)

Quimbaya (Madrid)

Versatile (Bramble of Granadilla)

Zaranda (Palma – Mallorca)

41 new Bib Gourmand restaurants, six green

Among the first rise macarons, the newly sponsored awards and speeches from the organization, advertisers and politicians the gala lasted more than two hours. After the speeches on tires, the benefits of Valencia and many good words about sustainability and resilience, it is worth highlighting the words of Martin Berasategui who, upon receiving the special award for Chef Mentor, recalled the importance of companionship in the profession: “It does not exist the I neither in my family nor in my teams. There is only the we “.

Although it has not been mentioned in the gala, the Michelin Guide has also recognized 41 new Bib Gourmand in Spain this year, the distinction of the guide that rewards restaurants with a complete menu for no more than 35 euros. This is a distinction that has gained strength in recent years, although this year fewer have been awarded than in 2021, when 53 new establishments were recognized in the category.

The tire company has also awarded its new Green star, premiered last year, which rewards restaurants that are making a special effort in terms of sustainability. Six Spanish restaurants receive it in the city: Cenador de Amós (Villaverde de Pontones), Coque (Madrid) -which has a new star, but as Sandoval has made clear, not the one he wanted-, El Celler de Can Roca (Girona) , Finca Alfoliz (Aljaraque), Lera (Castroverde de Campos) and Maca de Castro (Puerto de Alcúdia – Mallorca).

Two new sponsored prizes have also been awarded at the gala. In addition to the Muchelin Chef Mentor Award, presented by Blancpain, the Michelin Award for Young Chefs, Award given by Makro, received by Mario Cachinero from the Skina restaurant (Marbella).

