The new movie Batgirl’s on, and joins the cast Michael Keaton as Batman, plus JK Simmons’ Gordon.

Bruce Wayne will be present in Batgirl, as Warner Bros. has confirmed that Michael Keaton joins the cast of the film with his Batman. The HBO Max film is currently in development, and the lead role, Barbara Gordon, is known to be played by Leslie Grace. With her will be Police Commissioner James Gordon (JK Simmons reprising the role of Justice League), and the villain Firefly (Brendan Fraser). In turn, Jacob Scipio is confirmed in a role not yet specified.

According to a new press release from Warner Bros., Batgirl, currently filming in Scotland, will follow the adventures of Barbara Gordon, Commissioner Gordon’s daughter, who takes on the role of Batgirl.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers who delivered Bad Boys for Life, will direct Batgirl, a feature film that will be scripted by Christina Hodson, writer of Birds of Prey and The Flash.

Source: Screen Rant

