Actor Michael Keaton has returned to superhero movies with force and we will see him again as The Vulture soon.

In the 80s and 90s, the actor Michael Keaton played Batman, one of the great superheroes of Dc comics. In addition, he will now reprise the role in the film The Flash (2022), something that will undoubtedly be absolutely great. But he has also participated in Marvel studios, although this time as the villain Adrian Toomes / The Vulture.

In a recent interview, he commented that he returns as The vulture in a new movie by Marvel studios, although we do not know what it is.

“I’m going to film tomorrow … Some things about the Vulture”. Michael Keaton said.

What project is it?

Thanks to the trailer of Morbius we know that Michael Keaton will be in the film, but they have already shot everything and are just putting the finishing touches for it to premiere on January 28, 2022. So the veteran actor is not referring to the presentation of the living vampire of Marvel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It is also ruled out, since they have precisely stopped production and will resume from January 2022. Furthermore, it would not fully fit into the story that we will see on November 11, 2022.

So the most obvious option is Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madnessas it was recently announced that they had delayed its premiere and were shooting more scenes during November and December. So this Marvel Studios project would fit the words of Michael Keaton. But we will have to wait for when it is released on May 6, 2022 to know if it is in the movie.

Although there are other alternatives such as Moon Knight, She-hulk or it may refer to lending his voice to the animated series What if…?

Hopefully soon they will reveal where we can see again Michael Keaton What The vulture. While we can enjoy all the deliveries of Marvel studios on Disney Plus.