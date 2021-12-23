Michael Keaton to play Batman in Batgirl

Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Batman in the movie of The Flash. However, it seems that this will not be the only occasion where the actor wears the cape of the Dark Knight. According to an official Warner Bros. document, Keaton will also appear as Batman in the movie. Batgirl.

Recently, Warner Bros. shared a list of credits for their 2022 films. Here it was found that Michael Keaton will have a role as Batman in the movie Batgirl for HBO Max. However, it is important to mention that this information is subject to change, and at the end of the day this can only be tentative.

While Keaton will appear in the black suit in The Flash, this film takes place throughout several universes. Thus, It has been speculated that, in some way, this version of Batman will be transported from the world of 1989, to the main continuity, where Batgirl takes place.

Along with Keaton, Leslie Grace has been cast as the main character, with JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon. Brendan Fraser will play the villain Firefly, and Jacob Scipio has been cast in a currently unspecified role.

Batgirl hit HBO Max sometime in late 2022. In related topics, here you can see the first official preview of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Similarly, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has parodied The Matrix in this trailer.

Via: Collider