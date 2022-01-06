Actor Michael Keaton finally revealed why he decided to stop playing Batman. We tell you all the info In this note!

In a recent interview, the actor Michael keaton revealed what was the main reason why he stopped playing Batman after the movies of Tim Burton. He made two movies with the director and when they started developing Batman Forever, decided to leave the role even though he was involved for a couple of months with his director, Joel Schumacher.

“It was always for me Bruce Wayne. It never was Batman“, said the actor in the podcast Envelope. “For me, I know that the name of the movie is Batman, and it’s immensely iconic and very cool and [culturalmente] iconic and thanks to Tim Burton, artistically iconic. I knew from the start that it was Bruce wayne. That was the secret. I never spoke about it. Batman, Batman, Batman He does this and I always thought ‘Everyone is thinking badly here’. Bruce wayne What kind of person does that?… Who becomes that?

But this is not all, since Keaton went on and told a bit more about how, early in production Batman Forever the protagonist was going to be him. “When the director who ran the third came in, I said ‘I can’t do it.’ And one of the reasons he couldn’t do it was – well, you know he’s quite a nice person, he passed away recently, so I can’t speak ill of him even though he’s alive – him. At one point, after several meetings where we were trying to streamline the process and hopefully convincing him to say, ‘I think this is not the direction we should go, I think we have to go in this.’ And I was not going to give in “.

According to the actor commented, it seems that Schumacher at some point he told her that he did not understand why everything had to be so dark and so sad. To which the actor replied: “Wait, do you really know how this man became Batman? Did you read some … I mean, it’s pretty simple “.

Even though it seemed like the last time we were going to see Keaton with the suit was in the second movie of Tim Burton, the actor returns to the character of the Dark Knight for The Flash. Come back as Batman to help Barry allen, who accidentally destroys his timeline. The actor will appear in a film by HBO Max, Batgirl, where he is expected to play the hero again. We can see back to Michael keaton to the big screen this November 4th.

